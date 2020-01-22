Five Centennial players found the net as the Cougars beat Anoka/Spring Lake Park 5-1 at home Tuesday evening. Scoring for the Cougars (11-9-1) were Ella O’Hearn, Allison Pitlick (power play), Ellie Newpower, Morgan O’Hearn and Sydni Griefenhagen (short-handed, empty-net). Anna Gilgosch stopped 23 of 24 shots by Anoka/SLP (11-11), allowing a goal to Lindsey Albers.
