The Centennial Cougars defeated St. Paul United 4-1 in the first round of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Monday in Blaine. Megan Goudreau knocked in two goals for the Cougars (8-4) and Allison Pitlick and Lauren O’Hara one each. The Cougars had a 37-26 edge in shots over SPU (4-7-10. Sydni Griefenhagen assisted in three goals. Anna Gilgosch made 26 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.