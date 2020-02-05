Centennial coasted to a 14-0 win over Coon Rapids at home Tuesday evening. Eleven players scored for the Cougars (11-11). Knocking in two goals each were Henry Bartle (both on power plays), Tommy Carls and Josh O’Hara. Adding a goal apiece were Isaak Ankrum, Jordan Newpower, Jake Pierson, Max Marshall, Dominik Hauer, Owen Van Tassel, Mason Wistrcill and AJ Carls. Jack Fuller was in goal, making eight saves against the Cardinals (2-18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.