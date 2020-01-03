Tommy Carls delivered three goals and his brother A.J. also scored as the Centennial Cougars tripped Bloomington Jefferson 5-3 at home Thursday evening.
Tommy Carls, who had just one previous goal this season, tied the score 1-1 in the first period and 2-2 early in the second.
The Cougars opened a 5-2 lead with three goals in the first 7:23 of the third by AJ Carls, Tommy Carls and Henry Bartle.
Centennial had a 34-19 shot advantage. Martin Olson, Jack Mickelson and Tyler Noble scored for the Jaguars.
Connor Thompson made two assists and Leo Troje made 16 saves for Centennial.
