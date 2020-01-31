Centennial lost an overtime game to Blaine 4-3 on Thursday evening on the Bengals’ ice. Carsen Richels got the game-winner for Blaine (14-6) at 40 seconds into OT. AJ Carls notched two goals for the Cougars (9-11), including a power play. Owen VanTassel had the other goal. Blaine forced overtime with a goal by Cole Hansen with 22 seconds left in regulation. Centennial had 39 shots on goal to Blaine’s 38. Leo Troje was in goal stopping 34 of 38.
