Sydni Griefenhagen and the Centennial Cougars pulled out an improbable 3-2 overtime win over Rogers, after trailing 2-0 in the final two minutes of the game, Tuesday evening in Rogers.
Griefenhagen scored with one second left to force overtime, then got the game-winner 1:37 into OT, each time assisted by McKenna Gulner. The senior forward had one previous goal this season.
Lauren O’Hara got the Cougars (6-4) on the board with 1:40 eft, assisted by Allison Pitlick and Hannah Thompson.
Rogers (6-4-1) took a 2-0 lead in the second period on a short-handed goal by Allison Hatcher and a power play goal by Abigail Patin.
Cougar goalie Anna Gilgosch stopped 13 of 15 shots. Rogers goalie Haley Hartage stopped 23 of 26.
