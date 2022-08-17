Garrett Hoch, University of St. Thomas lacrosse player from Centennial, was named co-national scholar/athlete of the year by Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association.
He shared the Godekeraw Award with a California player, announced Aug. 9.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 10:46 am
Garrett Hoch, University of St. Thomas lacrosse player from Centennial, was named co-national scholar/athlete of the year by Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association.
He shared the Godekeraw Award with a California player, announced Aug. 9.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior attack man was named Upper Midwest Lacrosse Conference player of the year and first-team All-American after racking up 46 goals and 15 assists, helping the Tommies reached the national semifinals. He has logged 88 goals in his career.
Hoch holds a 3.85 grade-point-average over three years, majoring in Biochemistry. He’s been a volunteer coach in high schools and youth programs, a peer leader in UST’s leadership and character-building programs, and a Feed My Starving Children volunteer.
At Centennial, Hoch helped the Cougars reach state tournaments in 2018 and 2019.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The season is fleeting, but there's still time to engage in some quintessential summertime activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.