The Centennial gymnasts have a 3-1 record heading into the holiday break after defeating Park Center 126.75 to 115.625 there Wednesday evening.
Cougar freshman Kylie Nelson was first all-around with 33.175, followed by Park Center’s Lubnag Xiong 31.60. Centennial’s eighth-grader Amelya Gannon (30.75) and sophomore Jenna Simso (30.375) were third and fourth.
Nelson won balance beam (8.65) and vault (8.525) and took second in the other two events. Gannon won uneven bars (7.60) and took second on vault (8.50). Cougar junior Addy Janacek was second on beam (8.40) with Simso third (7.95).
