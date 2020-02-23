Centennial junior Audrey Noha competed at the state gymnastics meet Saturday after placing second all-around in Section 7AA the before.
At the sectional, she scored 36.65 all-around for second behind Anoka’s Adreanna Willodson. She was third on bars (9.25), fifth on vault (8.65), sixth on floor (9.125), and 10th on beam (8.975). The Cougars placed sixth of eight teams with 131.525.
Noah was not as sharp at the state meet, scoring 35.5750 for 23rd place all-around, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Saturday evening. Her top event finish was 21st in vault with 9.4125.
For her season performance Noah was all-state on vault and bars and honorable mention in other events.
Academically, the Cougar team placed second in the state (both classes), based on a 3.973 average GPA for 60 percent of their roster, and got the gold award for the section.
