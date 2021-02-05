The Centennial gymnasts lost a dual meet to Champlin Park 136.65 to 131.90 at home Monday evening. Their record is now 2-1. Centennial’s Audrey Noha placed first all-around with 35.40, followed by Champlin’s Katie Johnson (34.425) and Jordan Smith (32.925). Next were Centennial’s Amelya Gannon (32.475) and Jenna Simso (31.50). Noha won vault (8.925) and took second in bars (8.525) and beam (9.00) and this on floor (8.95). Simso was third in vault (8.55), Gannon fourth (8.50) and Sydney Nelson fifth (8.35). Adi Border was fourth in floor (8.90).

