Gov. Tim Walz has ordered a four-week shutdown of youth and high school sports starting last Saturday — ending what remained of the football and volleyball seasons and delaying the start of winter sports practices until Dec. 18 at the earliest.
The governor announced Thursday that he is also shutting down bars, restaurants and fitness centers for the same period in response to an accelerating increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.
"It's not easy and it's not fair but it's a sacrifice we need to make,'' Walz said.
The football and volleyball seasons, which started six weeks late after originally being slated for spring, are now over.
Centennial’s football season ended Friday evening with a second-round playoff game at Stillwater, with the third and final round canceled. The Cougar volleyball season ended with a match against Spring Lake Park on Friday evening. There would have been one more match, then section playoffs. All fall state tournaments had already been canceled.
The Friday events occurred after the Quad's early deadline due to Thanksgiving. Coverage will appear in the next edition. Reports can be seen online at presspubs.com.
