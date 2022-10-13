Cougars

The conference champion Cougars were all smiles displaying their trophy.

 Shannon Swanson

The Centennial girls cross country squad ran away with the Northwest Suburban Conference championship on Wednesday.

In action at Elk River Golf Club, Centennial had four of the top 15 runners, and eight of the top 28, all making all-conference, to finish far ahead of the pack. 

