The Centennial girls cross country squad ran away with the Northwest Suburban Conference championship on Wednesday.
In action at Elk River Golf Club, Centennial had four of the top 15 runners, and eight of the top 28, all making all-conference, to finish far ahead of the pack.
The Cougars had 54 points, followed by Champlin Park 109, Maple Grove 119, Andover 127, Robbinsdale Armstrong 138, Roges 147, Osseo 171, Elk River 201, Anoka 214, Coon Rapids 228, Blaine 270, Totino-Grace 293.
Centennial had nobody in the top six but it was a Cougar parade after that. The five counting scores were by sophomore Kylie Nelson placing seventh (19:32), eighth-grader Abby Smith eighth (19:52), freshman Anna Swanson 11th (20:25), junior Julia Zalewski 13th (20:52), and junior Abby Wood 15th (20:42). Swanson made a big jump after running fourth or fifth on the team previously.
The top 28 make all-conference. That includes three more Cougars as sophomore Annelise Offerdahl was 22nd (21:05), seventh-grader Annabelle Steihoff 24th (21:09) and sophomore Miranda Sawvel 27th (21:16).
Caitlyn Osanai of Robbinsdale Armstrong was conference champion with a time of 19:07.
Action was held during a couple thunder claps, some rain, and finally hail for about two minutes.
