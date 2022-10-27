The Centennial Cougars are state-bound after finishing a close second to Forest Lake in the Section 7AAA cross county meet Thursday at Anoka High School.
The two leaders tied with 60 points each. Forest Lake won the tiebreaker with a higher sixth runner. Following were Duluth East 76, Andover 85, Cambridge-Isanti 146, Anoka 155, Blaine 176, and Coon Rapids 184.
Leading the Cougars was sophomore Kylie Nelson, who placed third in 18:53 behind Forest Lake’s Norah Hushagen (17:29) and Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson (18:43).
Next for Centennial were eighth-grader Abby Smith, seventh place in 19:03, and junior Abby Wood, 11th in 19:32. Their top five also had freshman Anna Swanson, 19th in 19:55, and junior Julia Zalewski, 20th in 20:02.
The top five Cougars ran season bests, with Nelson 40 seconds under her previous best and Smith 46 seconds under.
Also headed for state are sophomore Annelise Offerdahl (26th) and seventh-grader Annabelle Steinhoff (27th).
The Cougars were section runners-up last year also and placed 15th at the state meet. They will return to St. Olaf College on Saturday, Nov. 5, with girls Class 3A at 9:30 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.