The Centennial Cougars are state-bound after finishing a close second to Forest Lake in the Section 7AAA cross county meet Thursday at Anoka High School.

The two leaders tied with 60 points each. Forest Lake won the tiebreaker with a higher sixth runner. Following were Duluth East 76, Andover 85, Cambridge-Isanti 146, Anoka 155, Blaine 176, and Coon Rapids 184.

