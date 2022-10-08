Kylie

Kylie Nelson heads into the chute in third place.

 Tyler Celotta photo

Centennial had five of the top 12 runners to capture first place by a wide margin on Thursday in the Thundering Royal Elk Invitational in a park near Elk River.

Top three teams among ten were Centennial with 39, Robbinsdale Armstrong 66 and Roges 114.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.