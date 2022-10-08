Centennial had five of the top 12 runners to capture first place by a wide margin on Thursday in the Thundering Royal Elk Invitational in a park near Elk River.
Top three teams among ten were Centennial with 39, Robbinsdale Armstrong 66 and Roges 114.
Sophomore Kylie Nelson led the Cougars, placing third in 19:23, a personal best for the second straight meet. Abby Smith, eighth-grader placed seventh in 19:49, her first time under 20 minutes.
Following were junior Julia Zalewski (10th, 20:24), junior Abby Wood (11th, 20:29), and freshman Anna Swanson (12th, 20:35).
The individual champion was Hailee Zimpel of Zimmerman (18:53).
This meet is co-hosted by the Zimmerman Thunder, Rogers Royals, and Elk River Elks, three schools in the same district.
Big meets coming up are the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Elk River on Oct. 12 and Section 7AAA on Oct. 27.
