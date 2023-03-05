Three Centennial girls made a good showing at the second annual state girls wrestling tournament on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Jaden Ruegsegger, a senior, placed third at 132 pounds. Ruegsegger (13-2) pinned Faith Koning of Wadena-Deer Creek in 22 seconds, lost to McKenna Hendrickson of Grand Meadown/Leroy-Ostrander 18-15 in the semifinals, and pinned Natalie Diaz of Sibley East in 43 seconds in the third place match.

