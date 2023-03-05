Three Centennial girls made a good showing at the second annual state girls wrestling tournament on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Jaden Ruegsegger, a senior, placed third at 132 pounds. Ruegsegger (13-2) pinned Faith Koning of Wadena-Deer Creek in 22 seconds, lost to McKenna Hendrickson of Grand Meadown/Leroy-Ostrander 18-15 in the semifinals, and pinned Natalie Diaz of Sibley East in 43 seconds in the third place match.
Alaina Franco, a sophomore, placed fifth at 145 pounds. Franco (14-7) was pinned by Riley Myers of Eastview, 3:37 and bounced back with pins of Megan Peterson of Thief River Falls in 3:44 and Emma Hofschulte of Lake City in 21 seconds.
Nora Akpan, a freshman, placed sixth at 138 pounds. Akpan (18-6) lost to Alley Altringer of Anoka 9-2, defeated Brooke Kritzeck of Park Rapids 7-1, and lost to Aliah Fischer of Owatonna 6-1.
Each bracket had eight wrestlers.
