The Centennial girls placed fifth of nine teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet Tuesday in Forest Lake, with the host Rangers claiming the championship.
Emily Anderson won the 100 dash in a personal best 12.2 and took third in 200 dash (26.83).
Placing third were Alyssa Draheim in high jump (5-0), Abby Wood in the 3200 run (12:07) and Isabelle Huss in the shot put (35-2 1/2).
The Cougars scored best in throws. Along with Huss, Sydney Augustin took fourth in discus (104-0) and sixth in shot put (34-2). Linaya Tubbs was fifth in discus (103-7) and ninth in shot put (32-7 1/2).
Also finishing top-ten were Kylie Nelson, fifth, 400 dash (1:02.98); Addison Van Zee, sixth, 200 dash (27.27); Madeline Wood, 10th, 100 hurdles (18.56); andTatum Leibke, 10th, 3200 run 13:01).
In relays, the Cougars placed fifth in the 4x800, 4x400 and 4x100, seventh in 4x200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.