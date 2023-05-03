The Centennial girls placed fourth of seven teams in a meet Tuesday at Blaine won by the host team. Kylie Nelson won the 1600 run (5:11.99) with Abigail Wood third (5:39.95). Lauren Klein won the 800 run (2:19.39). Alyssa Draheim was second in high jump (5-2). Annelise Offerdahl took third in the 3200 run (12:41) with Ava Nibbelink fourth (13:02). Madeline Haider took fourth in pole vault (8-0).  The Cougar 4x800 team was second (10:57) with Anna Swanson, Emma Magnuson, Wood and Eva Maier. The 4x400 team was second (4:16.30) with Julia Zalewski, Amelia Lauinger, Nelson and Klein.

