Scoring most of their points in distance runs, including two first-places, Centennial placed 10th of 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday in Elk River. Blaine was champion by 128-127 over Rogers.
Lauren Klein, Cougar freshman, won the 800 meters in 2:31.32, by two seconds over a Blaine runner.
Kylie Nelson, Cougar sophomore, won the 1600 meters in 5:04.56, a personal best, edging an Armstrong runner by a quarter second.
The Cougar 4x400 team placed second (4:06.37) with Klein, Nelson, Julia Zalewski and Emilia Launder. The Cougar 4x800 team was second (10:03.19) with Abigail Wood, Miranda Sawvel, Anna Swanson and Emma Magnuson. Wood placed eighth in the 3200 (11:56.).
