Scoring most of their points in distance runs, including two first-places, Centennial placed 10th of 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday in Elk River. Blaine was champion by 128-127 over Rogers.

Lauren Klein, Cougar freshman, won the 800 meters in 2:31.32, by two seconds over a Blaine runner.

