The Centennial girlsplaced sixth of nine teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet at Forest Lake on Tuesday, won by Blaine.
Lauren Klein won the 800 run in 2:21.12. That was the Cougars best event with Miranda Sawvel eighth (2:31.18) and Anna Swanson ninth (2:31.72).
Kylie Nelson had the Cougars other win, in the 1600 with 5:11.69.
Brenna Person placed sixth in the shot put (32-9 3/4) and eighth in discus (93-11). Also in the top dozen were: Annie Trettel, sixth, discus (101-6); Abigail Woods, sixth, 3200 (11:55.58); Madeline Haider, sixth, 200 (28.05); Nora Halving, 10th, 100 (13.88); Adyson Janacek, 11th, pole vault (8-0); Alexis Larson, 12th, long jump (14-6); and Emilia Lauinger, 12th, 400 (1:04.42).
In relays, the Cougars were second in the 4x800 (9:56.53), fourth in the 4x400, sixth in the 4x100 (52.68), sixth in the 4x200.
