White Bear Lake track-and-field held the first meet at the new outdoor facility on the north high school campus on Saturday. The White Bear Lake Coed Invitational’s girls meet had seven teams, including the Bears and two other teams covered by Press Publications, Centennial and Mahtomedi.
Spring Lake Park placed first, followed by White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, and Centennial in second through fourth. Conditions were cold and cloudy with a chilling wind.
Bear highlights were Alyssa Hamlin and Lys-aurele D’Almeda finishing 1-2 in the 200 along with first-places by Katelyn Porter in the 800, the 4x100 with Elaina Hosfield, Kamaria Newton, Autumn Maki, and D’Almeida, and the 4x200 with Hosfield, Gabrielle Bohrer, Newton, and Temitope Adebisi. Nola Hipkins was second in 100 hurdles. The Bears were 2-3-4 in the 100 dash with D’Almeida, Autumn Maki and Kamaria Newton.
Mahtomedi’s Kaili Malvey was one of the meet's standouts as she won the 100 hurdles and high jump, and placed second in 300 hurdles and triple jump. Erin Steinman won triple jump. Gabby Fox took second in the 3200. Sarah Brings was third in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600.
Centennial distance runners sparkled. The Cougars had a 1-2 finish in the 1600 with Lauren Klein (5:13.99) and Kylie Nelson (5:15.3), which were the Cougars two best times in eight years, a Cougar coach reported. Centennial won the 4x400 with Nelson, Anna Swanson, Klein, and Julia Zalewski. Abigail Woods won the 3200. Placing second were Nelson in the 800, Amelia Launinger in the 400 and Alyssa Draheim in high jump.
Event winners, and all Bears, Cougars and Zephyrs who placed
100 dash — (1) Navaho Coffer, SLP, 12.88 (2) Lys-aurele D’Almeida, WBL, 13.03 (3) Autumn Maki, WBL, 13.21 (4) Kamaria Newton, WBL, 13.24 (5) Abby Bush, Mah, 13.32 … (7) Emma Vale, Mah, 13.44 (8) Alexis Larson, Cen, 13.52
200 dash — (1) Alyssa Hamlin, WBL, 26.70 (3) Lys-aurele D’Almeda, WBL, 26.89 …. (7) Madison Moeller, Mah, 28.98 (8) Elaina Hosfield, WBL, 28.02
400 dash — (1) Azelle Besemann, Iron, 1:05.31 (2) Amelia Launinger, Cen, 1;05.94 (3) Julia Zalewski, Cen, 1:06.41 … (5) Ella Prose, Mah, 1:06.88 (7) Amber Schaefer, Mah, 1:07.34
800 run — (1) Katelyn Porter, WBL, 2:18.89 (2) Kylie Nelson, Cen, 2:25.88 … (4) Anna Swanson, Cen, 2:35.37 (6) Lily Schneider, WBL, 2:39.09 (7) Julia Zalewski, Cen, 2:39.47
1600 run — (1) Lauren Klein, Cen, 5:13.99 (2) Kylie Nelson, Cen, 5:15.93 (3) Aveline McCabe, WBL, 5:28.39 (4) Rosalie Sommars, WBL, 5:47.59 (5) Sarah Brings, Mah, 5:49.54 (7) Clara Kolstad, WBL, 5:53.28
3200 run — (1) Abigail Woods, Cen, 12:17.27 (2) Gabby Fox, Mah, 12:41.35 (3) Sarah Brings, Mah, 12:57.31 (4) Bailey Logan, WBL, 13:16.47 (5) Ava Nibbelink, Cen, 13:23.55 (6) Ella Hipkins, WBL, 13:24.43 (7) Madelyn Bystrom, WBL, 13:54.96 (8) Lauren Brettingen, WBL, 14:32.40
100 hurdles — (1) Kaili Malvey, Mah, 17.04 (2) Nola Hipkins, WBL, 17.55 … (4) Madeline Wood, Cen, 17.93 (6) Erin Steinman, Mah, 18.24 (7) Gonzalez de Galdeano, WBL, 18.53
300 hurdles — (1) Julianna Ross, SLP, 49.72 (2) Kaili Malvey, Mah, 51.60 (3) Nola Hipkins, WBL, 52.49 … (7) Anna Peterson, Cen, 54.33 (8) Gonzalez de Galdeano, WBL, 54.65
4x100 relay — (1) WBL: Elaina Hosfield, Kamaria Newton, Autumn Maki, Lys-aurele D’Almeida, 51.15 … (4) Mahtomedi 53.40
4x200 relay — (1) WBL: Elaine Hosfield, Gabrielle Bohrer, Kamaria Newton, Temitope Blessing, 1:50.69 …. (3) Mahtomedi 1:59.23
4x400 relay — (1) Centennial: Kylie Nelson, Anna Swanson, Lauren Klein, Julia Zalewski 4:21.25 (2) WBL 4:24.17 … (4) Mahtomedi 4:38.87
4x800 relay — (1) Rock Ridge 10:23 (2) Centennial 10:50 (3) WBL 10:51 (4) Mahomedi 11:06
Long jump — (1) Nevaeh Coffer, SLP, 16-11 … (4) Anna Moseley, Mah, 15-6 1/2 (5) Erin Steinman, Mah, 15-5 1/2 (8) Abigail Peterson, Mah, 14-10
Triple jump — (1) Erin Steinman, Mah, 35-10 1/2 (2) Kaili Malvey, Mah, 34-1/2 …. (4) Abbey Bush, Mah, 31-9 3/4 (7) Isabel Vipond, Mah, 30-7
High jump — (1) Kaili Malvey, Mah, 5-2 (2) Alyssa Draheim, Cen, 5-0 … (4) Esther Hipkins, WBL, 4-8 (6) Grace Scott, WBL, 4-6; Kathryn Woelfel, Cen, 4-6
Pole vault — (1) Kaitlyn Staut, SLP, 10-6 …. (4) Madeline Haider, Cen, 7-6 (5) Naadiya Charpenter, WBL, 7-6 (7) Erin Steinman, Mah, 7-6
Shot put — (1) Arabella Putsch, SLP, 34-4 …. (4) Keira Windish, WBL, 31-1 (5) Brenna Person, Cen, 30-2 (6) Samantha Perez, WBL, 29-8 (7) Janet Demanou, WBL, 29-6
Discus — (1) Ashley Stewart, SLP, 117-10 … (3) Samantha Perez, WBL, 90-8 (4) Annie Trettel, Cen, 87-1/2 (5) Keira Windish, WBL, 86-9
