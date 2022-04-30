Centennial senior Emily Anderson won the 100 dash at the Hamline Elite Meet, an annual invitational for top tracksters in the state, on Friday evening.
Anderson’s times were 12.18 seconds in the preliminaries and was 12.11 in the finals, a personal best, edging Holy Angels’ Ashley Fischer (12.18). The meet was held during rainy conditions.
Anderson placed seventh in the 200 with 26.95.
Centennial’s defending state 200 metro champion, Landen Liu, has not started competition yet, recovering from a hamstring injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.