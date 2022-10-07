addi

Addison Van Zee collected four goals against Osseo.

 Jon Namyst

Addi Van Zee blasted four goals as Centennial defeated Osseo 5-0 there in the regular-season finale on Thursday evening. The Cougars finished third among 12 teams in the Northwest Suburban. The top four teams were Blaine 10-0, Andover 9-1, the Cougars 9-2, and Elk River 6-3-2. Gabi Sipe notched the other goal. Jordan Metz was in the nets for the team’s seventh shutout. The No. 8 ranked Cougars are 11-2overall with five straight wins heading into Section 7AAA starting Tuesday.

