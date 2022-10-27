In a game dominated by Edina’s fleet-footed Izzy Engle, the Hornets ousted the Centennial Cougars 4-0 in the state Class 3A quarterfinals on Wednesday evening at White Bear Lake.
The Cougars, coming off two shootout wins in their sectional, fell behind 2-0 in the first nine minutes and never mounted a challenge, ending the season 14-3.
The Cougars had won eight straight, allowing just three goals, but Engle got four against them by herself. Engle, by far the fastest player on the field, able to shoot accurately from angles, at full gallop, lifted her season total to 30.
Edina (15-4-1) controlled the ball throughout, seldom letting the Cougars get near the net. Down 3-0 late in the first half, Centennial had a penalty kick opportunity, but Hornet goalie Bayliss Flynn dived to knock away Marissa Frost’s shot aimed just inside left post.
Edina is 10-0-1 in its last 11 games, allowing just three goals.
