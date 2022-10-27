In a game dominated by Edina’s fleet-footed Izzy Engle, the Hornets ousted the Centennial Cougars 4-0 in the state Class 3A quarterfinals on Wednesday evening at White Bear Lake.

The Cougars, coming off two shootout wins in their sectional, fell behind 2-0 in the first nine minutes and never mounted a challenge, ending the season 14-3.

