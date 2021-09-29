No. 5 ranked Maple Grove handed No. 2 Centennial its first loss 2-1 in a due for the Northwest Suburban Conference lead on Tuesday evening at Cougar Field.
“Maple Grove and Centennial is always a tough rival game,” Cougar coach Christa Carlson said. “Both teams played their hearts out. Either team could have won. Thankful for all the fans and support of our youth.”
(There was a youth soccer exhibition at halftime.)
Laura Zimmerman got the game-winner for the Crimson in the 74th minute, battling a Cougar defender for possession of the ball for 20 yards before winning it and punching it into the corner or the net. Quinn Omar scored for No. 5 ranked Maple Grove (10-1-1) in the first half.
Addison Van Zee pulled No. 2 Centennial (10-1) even in the 44th minute. Marissa Frost steered the ball to Van Zee from the left sideline and the sophomore forward, in front of the goal, redirected it into the cords.
In the Northwest Suburban, Maple Grove is 9-0, Centennial 9-1 and Rogers 7-2 for the top three spots among 14 teams.
