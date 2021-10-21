The Centennial Cougars finished their dominant run through the Section 7AAA tournament with a 7-2 conquest of Andover at home on Tuesday evening.
Sarah Strating, Brooklyn Bordson and Tatum Trettel each knocked in two goals, and Lauren Ahles had a goal and two assists. Lauren Wright and Morgan Knoepfle scored for Andover (12-7).
The No. 2 ranked Cougars earned their ninth section crown and second in a row. They will play in the state tournament, after missing last year’s, which was canceled due to the pandemic. First round games will be held Oct. 26 to 28.
The Cougars (17-1) outscored three section opponents 22-2.
