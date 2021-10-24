The Centennial Cougars (17-1) are seeded No. 2 in the state Class 3A girls soccer tournament and will open against Wayzata (12-4-2) on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Eden Prairie. Other pairings are No. 1 Edina (18-0)ta vs. Mounds View (15-2-2), No. 4 Stillwater (13-2-2) vs. No. 5 Lakeville North (15-2-1), and No. 3 Rosemount (18-1) vs. Elk River (11-5-3). Semifinals will be Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Girls soccer: Cougars seeded 2nd, face Wayzata Tuesday
