The Centennial Cougars toppled No. 1 ranked Stillwater 3-2 in overtime on Saturday evening at home. The Ponies (9-1) had allowed only two goals in their first nine games.
Marisa Frost tallied the overtime goal, with an assist by Addison Van Zee, for the No. 7 Cougars (6-1).
Centennial led 2-0 on goals by Van Zee (assisted by Isabella Sipe) in the 17th minute and by Frost, unassisted, in the 33rd minute. Stillwater rallied with Luka Johnson scoring in the 36th minute and Rylee Johnson in the 48th minute.
Cougar goalie Jordan Metz stopped six of eight shots by Stillwater.
This was a rematch of last year’s state Class 3A championship game won by Stillwater 1-0.
