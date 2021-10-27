After one hundred scoreless minutes, Centennial’s first-round state tournament duel with Wayzata went to a shootout Tuesday night.
Asked if anyone enjoys a shootout, Cougar coach Christa Carlson said: “Nobody. It’s not how you want to end a game.”
The No. 2 seeded Cougars (18-1) won that pressure cooker 3-2 and fended off a stern upset bid by the unseeded Trojans (12-4-2), at Eden Prairie. It goes into the books as a 1-0 win and the Cougars’ 11th shutout.
Centennial advances to the semifinals Thursday, Nov. 4, against either No. 3 Rosemount or Elk River, at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting 10 a.m. In the other first-round match Tuesday, No. 4 Stillwater beat Lakeville North 5-4
“The girls are very excited to go to the ‘Bank.’ That’s been their goal, their dream, all season,” Carlson said.
In the shootout, the Cougars made their first two shots and Wayzata failed on their first two. With that huge advantage, the Cougars settled the issue in the fifth round on a shot into the top corner by Allyson Hamski.
Lauren Ahles and Brooklyn Bordson also found the net, while Sydney Kubes and Marissa Frost missed. Wayzata had one shot hit the post, one miss the net entirely, and one stopped by Cougar goalie Jordan Metz.
Centennial was playing with close to 20 percent of its regular lineup missing due to illness, injuries and players getting cramps, Carlson said.
Wayzata, which has allowed just two goals in the last seven games, threw a defensive formation, including a sweeper, at the Cougars “that you usually don’t see in high school,” Carlson said, adding that the Trojans have very good athletes in the defensive corps.
Also, a cold wind whipped the field from end to end, hampering each team for one half and one 10-minute overtime.
In regulation, the Cougars had two strong shots by Tatum Trettel and a breakaway by Sarah Strating, but each were rebuffed by Trojan goalie Becca Carroll. Meanwhile, the Cougars got a trio of “real good saves” by Metz, Carlson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.