Girls soccer: Cougars cruise to 2-0 start

Addison Van Zee (middle) and Avery Littlefield were back on defense during Centennial’s 4-1 win over Coon Rapids.

 Bruce Strand | Submitted

A burst of goals late in the first half carried Centennial to a 4-1 opening win over Coon Rapids at home Thursday evening, and the Cougars won again 4-0 at Blaine on Saturday, in their first two outings under new coach Christa Carlson. Against Coon Rapids, Lauren Ahles punched in two goals and Sarah Strating and Addison Van Zee tallied one each. Strating and Maddie Stratski made assists. Against Blaine, goals came from Malia Beilby, Van Zee, Brooklyn Bordson, and Marisa Frost.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.