Addison Van Zee delivered four goals to help Centennial win two conference games this past week. The junior forward socked three goals in a 4-1 win over Anoka on Tuesday, with Izzy Sipe notching the other goal. The Cougars beat Totino-Grace 2-1 on Thursday, with goals by Van Zee and Gabby Sipe. The Cougars are 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Northwest Suburban.
Latest News
- Football: Cougars stymie Knights 17-6
- Football: Zephyrs top Raiders 33-17 on Bohmert's 5 touchdowns
- Girls soccer: Cougars beat Anoka 4-1, Totino-Grace 2-1
- Football: Bears cruise against Roseville 38-7
- Football: Osseo downs Mustangs 21-14
- Girls soccer: Bears blank Mustangs 3-0 in SEC opener
- Girls soccer: Beulke sparks Zephyrs 5-0 win over Orono
- Constructing an (almost normal) school year
Most Popular
Articles
- Public comment opens on former Union Gospel Mission site redevelopment
- Armory sale raises downtown parking concerns
- Letters to the Editor
- Decision makers vent over lack of affordable housing in latest project
- North metro family hosting ‘Race for Robot Legs’
- White Bear Lake grad reaches for the stars
- Around the Great Loop in 240 days
- Purple Line routing options under further review
- What’s in a name: Bayport turns 100
- Organic farm celebrates 150 years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.