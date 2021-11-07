There are some games the ball just doesn’t find its way into the net. Centennial had one of those Saturday morning with the state championship on the line, falling to the Stillwater Ponies 1-0 in the Class 3A finals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Centennial finished a state runner-up season with a 19-2 record and 12 shutouts. The Cougars had beaten Stillwater 1-0 in the regular season.
“We had loads of opportunities. We just did not finish. Some days are like that,” assessed Christa Carlson, first-year head coach. “The first time we played them, Stillwater had a lot of opportunities and didn’t finish.”
Neil Smith scored in the 12th minute for Stillwater (16-3), the No. 4 seed that shocked top-seeded, previously-unbeaten Edina 3-2 in the semifinals before toppling the No. 2 Cougars.
The Ponies snagged their third state title and first since 1998.
“It’s been a long time since Stillwater has won a state championship,” said Pony coach Mike Huber. “We had a really tough schedule and the girls just kept grinding it out. Centennial and Edina were both awesome teams.”
The Cougars had nine shots on goal, Stillwater seven. Pony goalkeeper Hadley Johnson made nine saves. She soared to tip a couple shots over the net in the second half.
Centennial managed just one goal during regulation in three state tournament games. The Cougars tied Wayzata 0-0 but won a shootout 3-2, then slipping past Rosemount 1-0 on a last-minute goal by Ally Hamski.
The Cougars have plenty of scoring punch, led by Lauren Ahles and Brooklyn Bordson with 14 goals each, Sarah Strating with 12, Tatum Trettel with 10 and Addi Van Zee with nine, but it wasn’t there at state. Their defense — they allowed just 10 goals all year, with Jordan Metz in goal — continued to keep them in games, however.
This was Centennial’s third finals appearance in eight state tournament trips. They were champs in 2016 and runners-up in 2019. This marked the first year of a three-class system in which they were in 3A rather than 2A.
Smith’s goal was an incredible shot, if it was indeed a shot. The junior defender launched from just inside the sideline and lobbed it just over the reach of Metz into the back of the net, her fourth goal of the season.
Asked to comment on what looked like a great shot, Huber grinned, “Was that a shot? OK, we’ll say it was a shot! Any time it finds the back of the net, we’ll take it.”
The Cougars had two free kicks late in the game but couldn’t capitalize. “We knew that would be one of our last chances. We were close but we could not finish,” said Ahles, who took one of them.
Making the all-tournament team were Ahles, a forward; Hamski, midfielder; and Sydney Kubes, a defenseman; all seniors.
“We were so excited to be in the state championship game,” Hamski said. “Obviously it was hard to use, but we are so proud of how far we have come.”
