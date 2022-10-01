The Centennial Cougars picked up two shutout wins, over Maple Grove 3-0 there Tuesday and Champlin Park 1-0 at home Thursday, improving to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Those were the Cougars’ fifth and sixth shutouts of the season, with Jordan Metz in goal, and Maddie Skalicky, Nora Halvig, Kate Hamski and Preslee Nepote in the defensive corps. Against Maple Grove (3-7-2), Addi Van Zee delivered two goals and Kallista Halatsis had the other goal. The game’s lone goal against Champlin Park came from .Halitosis on a corner kick with an assist from Addi Van Zee. Metz made six saves against the Rebels (6-5-2). The Cougars hold third place in the conference with two matches left in conference against Rogers and Osseo.
