The Centennial Cougars, state runners-up last season, defeated White Bear Lake 1-0 in the girls soccer opener for both teams Saturday at White Bear Lake.
The lone goal was delivered by Marisa Frost with three minutes left in the first half. Frost made a run up the left side of the field, took the pass from Addi VanZee, and finished with her left foot.
Centennial’s second-year head coach is Christa Carlson, a former Bear. The Cougars have beaten her alma mater in both years.
“The Bears were strong in the midfield. But we were able to get in behind the defense to score,” Carlson said.
The start of the game was delayed by lightning, and some rain fell during the game.
“It seemed as we were both trying to figure a few things out,” said Bears co-coach John Dierkhising, referring to both teams opening the season. “We had a few good chances, but we were always missing that last scoring decision or shot.”
Bears goalie Autumn Maki stopped seven of eight shots on goal. Paige Swanson, outside defender, played a strong game, Dierkhising said.
