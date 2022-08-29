The Centennial Cougars, state runners-up last season, defeated White Bear Lake 1-0 in the girls soccer opener for both teams Saturday at White Bear Lake. 

The lone goal was delivered by Marisa Frost with three minutes left in the first half. Frost made a run up the left side of the field, took the pass from Addi VanZee, and finished with her left foot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.