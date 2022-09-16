Addison Van Zee scored the lone goal of the match, in the second overtime session, as the the Centennial girls edged Elk River 1-0 ion Thursday evening at home. The Cougars are 4-1 in conference and 5-1 overall. The Elks are 3-1-1 in conference and 5-2-1 overall.
