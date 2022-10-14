The Centennial Cougars squeezed past Andover with a shootout victory, 2-1, on Thursday evening, advancing to the Section 7AAA finals.
The No. 3 seeded Cougars (13-2) face No. 1 seed Blaine (15-2-1) there Tuesday, 7 p.m. The Cougars lost to Andover 1-0 and Blaine 2-0 in conference play and have won every other match. In the final Class 3A rankings, Andover was fifth, Blaine seventh and Centennial eighth.
Centennial led 1-0 at halftime with Addison Van Zee scoring in the 15th minute in unusual fashion. With a free kick by Nora Helvig directed at the junior forward, she leapt and swung her right leg sideways into the ball with enough force that she got it past the diving goalie from about 20 yards out.
A minute later, Van Zee ripped a powerful shot that glanced off the right post. Shortly after, Andover almost got a shot under the bar but Cougar goalie Jordan Metz reached high to snag the ball.
Centennial’s 1-0 lead stood until Andover’s Addie Dobratz scored on a header off a crossing pass from Skylyn Jorgensen in the 65th minute.
After two scoreless 10-minute overtimes, Centennial won a shootout 2-1 with Marissa Frost and Naasifaayee Bula finding the net against Huskie goalie Hailey Mau, who stopped two others. Metz was able to foil three of Andover’s five attempts with another shot sailing over the bar.
(0) comments
