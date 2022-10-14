The Centennial Cougars squeezed past Andover with a shootout victory, 2-1, on Thursday evening, advancing to the Section 7AAA finals. 

The No. 3 seeded Cougars (13-2) face No. 1 seed Blaine (15-2-1) there Tuesday, 7 p.m. The Cougars lost to Andover 1-0 and Blaine 2-0 in conference play and have won every other match. In the final Class 3A rankings, Andover was fifth, Blaine seventh and Centennial eighth. 

