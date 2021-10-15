Top-seeded Centennial advanced to the Section 7AAA finals with a 4-0 semifinal conquest of Duluth East at home Thursday evening. Sydney Kubes, Sarah Strating, Ally Hamsky and Brooklyn Bordson notched the goals. Lauren Ahles made two assists and Strating and Marisa Frost one each. The Cougars permitted just one shot on goal, posting their 11th shutout and fifth in the last six games. Centennial (16-1), the defending champion, will host No. 2 Andover (12-6) on Tuesday, 7 p.m., for the championship. Andover ousted Blaine 2-0 in the other semifinal. Centennial, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, beat Andover 5-1 in conference play on Sept. 18. The victor advances to the state tournament. First-round games will be played between Oct. 26 and 28.

