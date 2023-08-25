White Bear Lake salvaged a 1-1 tie with Centennial in their opening match Thursday. And the Bears will take it, gladly.
“We were looking up how we’ve done against them — and we were one and eight since 2014,” said Dave Ashley, co-coach with John Dierkhising. “We’ve been playing every year except the Covid year. They are always a tough game.”
That’s a surprising imbalance since both schools are strong in girls soccer.
The Bears appeared headed for a 1-0 loss Thursday evening, frustrated by some great saves by Cougar goalie Jordan Metz, but got on the board in the 75th minute when Gabby Hofeld, senior midfielder, buried a close-range shot off a perfect crossing pass from Jenna Maloy.
Centennial had taken a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute when Nora Halvig, junior defender, moving to her right, grounded the ball briskly inside the right post just ahead of diving Bear goalie Autumn Maki.
Metz, who anchored a Cougar defense last year that yielded just 14 goals in a 14-3 season, made two leaping saves in the first half against the Bears, and deflected a pair of vicious point-blank shots with her quick hands in the second half, one of those by Hofeld.
“That goalie was really good,” commented Hofeld.
The Bears goalie, Maki, also made some nice saves to keep her team in the game.
