The Centennial Cougars repeated as Section 5AAA champions with a 2-1 shootout victory over Blaine on Tuesday evening in Blaine — avenging a regular-season loss to the Bengals, just like they did against Andover in the semifinals, also in a shootout.
It was a marathon not settled until the ninth round of the shootout with sophomore Addison Wittenberg delivering the clinching goal.
