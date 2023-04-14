Centennial notched two quick goals but Maple Grove controlled the rest of the game and defeated the Cougars 11-6 in the opener for both teams on Thursday evening at Maple Grove. Ella Weist scored 1:34 into the game and Ella O’Hearn made it 2-0 at 1:53. Maple Grove surged ahead 6-4 by halftime and outscored the Cougars 5-2 in the second half. Weist had two goals and O’Hearn, Callie Cody, Noelle Hemr and Anna Jarpy one each. Cody also made two assists. Maple Grove was led by Ella Olson with four goals and Sosi Van Wyk and Leah Muscafello with two each. It was the head coach debut for Hailey Berg, former Cougar player and assistant coach.

