The Maple Grove girls outlasted Centennial 15-13 on Monday evening at Centennial. Maple Grove is 3-1 and Centennial 3-2 in conference games. The score was 10-10 at halftime. Callie Cody notched six goals for the Cougars. Neila Haney had three goals and two assists and Megan Goodreau two goals and three assists. Ella O’Hearn added two goals. Maple Grove’s Dani Key, Jamie Stolp, Ella Olson and Sosi Van Wyk hit four goals apiece.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.