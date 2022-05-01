Centennial coasted to a 18-1 win over Osseo-Park Center on Friday evening at Osseo, improving to 4-1. Ella O’Hearn logged six goals, Callie Cody three, Neila Haney two, Elise Fenstermacher two, and Sydney Chance Farley, Meghan Goodreau, Noelle Hemr, Olivia Wlaschin and Ella Weist one each.

