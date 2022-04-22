The Centennial girls won their first three outings over a four-day span this week.
The Cougars routed Anoka 25-3 at home Monday evening. Ella O’Hearn logged seven goals, Callie Cody six, and Neila Haney and Sydney Chance Farley three each.
The Cougars edged Elk River-Zimmerman 7-5 there Wednesday evening. Haney delivered three goals, O’Hearn two (plus two assists) and Cody and Meghan Goodreau one each, while Peyton Brezney in goal foiled seven of 12 shots.
The Cougars capped a busy week winning 15-3 at Chisago Lakes on Thursday evening with nine players scoring. O’Hearn had three goals; Cody, Farley and Nicole Hemr two each; and Haney, Olivia Wlaschin, Anna Harpy and Maria Waller one each. Haney assisted on four goals. Brezney made five saves. Sara Smith notched all five goals for the Wildcats.
