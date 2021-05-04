Centennial stayed unbeaten at 7-0 by edging Andover 8-7 there Monday evening. Goalkeeper Peyton Brezney faced 19 shots by Andover (3-2) and stopped 12. Neila Haney, junior midfielder, tallied four goals. Ella O’Hearn added two goals and Alyssi Levine and Anna Jarpey one each.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.