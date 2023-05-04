Centennial edged Armstrong 9-8 on Wednesday evening, handing the Falcons their first loss after five wins. Ella O’Hearn delivered four goals and two assists. Callie Cody and Noelle Hemr added two goals each and Anna Jarpy one. It was a clash of a strong defensive team versus a potent offensive team. Centennial had allowed nine goals in its previous five games (following an opening 11-6 loss to Maple Grove). Armstrong had been averaging 16 goals per game. The Cougars limited Armstrong to 10 shots on goal, although the Falcons got eight of them past goalie Peyton Brezny. In the 13-team Northwest Suburban, Champlin Park and Maple Grove are each 6-0, and the Cougars and Armstrong are next, each 5-1.
Latest News
- The Citizen: E-edition, May 4, 2023
- Tennis: Zephyrs fall to No. 1 Edina 6-1
- Girls lacrosse: Cougars hand Armstrong first loss 9-8
- Baseball: Woodbury trips Mustangs 11-8
- Tennis: Mounds View, conference leader, downs Bears 7-0
- Baseball: Bears rout North St. Paul 18-0
- Emerging Artist Cecilia McCahon
- It’s the “Best of Times” at La Cage aux Folles
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaine family overwhelmed by support
- Washington Square under new ownership
- Mahtomedi girl involved in fatal ATV accident
- A sneak peek into the Shoreview Historical Society’s new home
- White Bear Lake level down a foot
- New pilot program helps students master mental health
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Mounds View High School presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
- White Bear Hockey association sues former gambling manager
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 5
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 7
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.