Centennial edged Armstrong 9-8 on Wednesday evening, handing the Falcons their first loss after five wins. Ella O’Hearn delivered four goals and two assists. Callie Cody and Noelle Hemr added two goals each and Anna Jarpy one. It was a clash of a strong defensive team versus a potent offensive team. Centennial had allowed nine goals in its previous five games (following an opening 11-6 loss to Maple Grove). Armstrong had been averaging 16 goals per game. The Cougars limited Armstrong to 10 shots on goal, although the Falcons got eight of them past goalie Peyton Brezny. In the 13-team Northwest Suburban, Champlin Park and Maple Grove are each 6-0, and the Cougars and Armstrong are next, each 5-1.

