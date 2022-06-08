The Centennial Cougars passed a daunting test by defeating Forest Lake 14-8 in the Section 7 semifinals at home Tuesday evening.
The No. 2 seeded Cougars (13-2) will take on top seed Andover (14-1) there Thursday in the finals, 7 p.m.
Forest Lake, the No. 3 seed, had a 13-1 record, anchored by a standout goalie, Hannah Melander. The Cougars, meanwhile, boast one of the top offensive teams in the state, averaging 16.3 goals.
“We have a lot of speed on our team,” coach Gary Nelson said. “The girls are really skilled at catching passes from anywhere. We go down the field boom boom, boom (with passes), and if the shot is not there we back it up.”
The Cougars peppered Melander with 29 shots on goal and she foiled 15. “She is one of the best in the state,” said Nelson.
Callie Cody rattled off five consecutive Cougar goals at one point and had six in the game. Neila Haney notched three goals, Karley Lacis two, Ella O’Hearn two, and Sydney Chance Farley one. Goalkeeper Peyton Brezney made seen saves.
Nelson has high praise for his defense, too, also utilizing plenty of team speed. “Our defense was fantastic,” he said. The defensive corps is led by senior Olivia Wlaschin. “She does a great job. She plays the whole game.” The Cougars knew which two Forest Lake girls to clamp down on, he said, and were able to do so. Emma Halweg and Erin Brown each had three goals for the Rangers.
The Cougars, who’ve gone to state just once, in 2009, need to get past a team they’ve had three straight close games against. Andover beat the Cougars 9-7 in the fourth game this season on the way to a 12-0 conference season. Last year, the Cougars beat Andover 8-7 in conference and lost to the Huskies 16-14 in the section semifinals.
