The Centennial girls have advanced to the Section 7 finals, defeating Grand Rapids-Greenway 11-5 this past Thursday evening at home and Andover 9-6 there Tuesday evening. The No. 3 Cougars (11-3) will play at No. 1 Champlin Park (14-2) in the finals Thursday 7 p.m.
Against No. 2 Andover, the Cougars took a 6-5 lead with 15 minutes left and stalled the clock down to 10 minutes. After they came out of the stall, Andover’s goalie stopped two shots and the Huskies finally regained possession and quickly tied the score 6-6.
However, the Cougars held possession for most of the final 10 minutes and got two goals from Noelle Hemr, with 5:12 and 3:05 left, and another from Callie Cody with 1:16 left. They were winning all the face-offs, with Cody in the draw position getting the ball to Anna Jarpy.
Coach Hailee Berg praised her squad for keeping the ball in their offensive zone down the stretch, while noting that both teams played outstanding defense, which was typical. In their conference meeting, the Cougars won 6-3.
Ella O’Hearn netted three goals, Cody and Hemr two each, and Lillian Brausen and Jarpy one each. Ground ball leaders were Cody and Jarpy (three each).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.