The Centennial girls have advanced to the Section 7 finals, defeating Grand Rapids-Greenway 11-5 this past Thursday evening at home and Andover 9-6 there Tuesday evening. The No. 3 Cougars (11-3) will play at No. 1 Champlin Park (14-2) in the finals Thursday 7 p.m. 

Against No. 2 Andover, the Cougars took a 6-5 lead with 15 minutes left and stalled the clock down to 10 minutes. After they came out of the stall, Andover’s goalie stopped two shots and the Huskies finally regained possession and quickly tied the score 6-6.

