The Centennial girls lacrosse team tied for second place with Elk River/Zimmerman in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 10-2 record, behind champion Andover (12-0) drubbed Robbinsdale Armstrong 15-7 on May 25 and Spring Lake Park 22-2 on May 26 to close conference play, and Anoka 22-4 on Thursday in the first round of Section 7. In the three games, Ella O’Hearn netted 16 goals, Neila Haney 11, Callie Cody 10 and Megan Goodreau eight. Seeded No. 2, the Cougars (12-2) faced Forest Lake on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the finals against No. 1 Andover or Champlin Park on Thursday at high speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.