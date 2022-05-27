The Centennial Cougars cruised past Robbinsdale Armstrong 15-7 on Wednesday and Spring Lake Park 22-2 on Thursday in their final two conference games.
The Cougars were runners-up in the 14-team Northwest Suburban Conference. Andover was champion at 14-0. Centennial and Elk River/Zimmerman were 1-2. Maple Grove and Armstrong were next at 9-3.
Centennial heads into sectionals riding a seven-game win streak, scoring between 14 and 22 goals in each.
Against Armstrong, Ella O’Hearn and Neila Haney netted four goals each, Callie Cody three, Meghan Goodreau two, and Sydney Chance Farley and Anna Jarpey one each. Haney also made three assists. Goalie Peyton Brezney stopped six of 13 shots. Sydney Smith led Armstrong with three goals.
Against Spring Lake Park, O’Hearn and Haney logged five goals each. Farley added three and Cody, Goodreau, Noelle Hemr and Olivia Wlaschin two each. Jarpey had one. Brezney stopped three of five shots.
The Section 7 tournament will be held June 2, 7 and 9.
