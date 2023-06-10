Champlin Park dominated the first half and defeated Centennial 15-7 in the Section 7 championship game on Thursday evening. The top-seeded Rebels, who led at halftime 11-2, were led by Lauren Schindlbeck with four goals and Reese Hagenbart with three. Centennial finished 11-4.
Girls lacrosse: Cougars fall to Champlin in section finals
