Centennial coasted to a 14-2 win over Blaine at home on Wednesday evening, improving to 5-2. Pumping in three goals apiece were Ella O’Hearn, Neila Haney and Sydney Chance Farley. Also scoring were Meagan Goodreau, Noelle Hemr, Elise Fenstermacher and Anna Jarpey. Blaine is 2-4.
Girls lacrosse: Cougars down Blaine 14-2
